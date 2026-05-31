Nikola Topic headshot

Nikola Topic News: Logs DNP in season-ending loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 10:57am

Topic did not see the floor in Saturday's 111-103 loss to the Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Topic appeared in nine games this postseason, though he never logged more than six garbage-time minutes. The 20-year-old missed the entire 2024-25 season due to a partial ACL tear in his left knee that required surgery. He returned to action during the 2025 Summer League but was later diagnosed with testicular cancer after making one preseason appearance. Topic ultimately made his NBA regular-season debut Feb. 12 and averaged 5.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per showing across 10 regular-season games (two starts) in 2025-26.

Nikola Topic
Oklahoma City Thunder
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