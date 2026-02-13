Nikola Topic headshot

Nikola Topic News: Makes NBA debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Topic supplied two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 12 minutes during Thursday's 110-93 loss to Milwaukee.

Topic played in one preseason contest this season before undergoing surgery to treat testicular cancer, so it was a major success to see him back on the court Thursday. Topic is talented, but his path to minutes in Oklahoma City is really tough right now.

Nikola Topic
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
