Nikola Topic News: Makes NBA debut
Topic supplied two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 12 minutes during Thursday's 110-93 loss to Milwaukee.
Topic played in one preseason contest this season before undergoing surgery to treat testicular cancer, so it was a major success to see him back on the court Thursday. Topic is talented, but his path to minutes in Oklahoma City is really tough right now.
