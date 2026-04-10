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Nikola Topic News: Making first NBA start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Topic is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Nuggets on Friday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

The Thunder are resting multiple starters and key rotational players for Friday's game, so Topic will start for the first time in his NBA career. He appeared in three of the Thunder's last four games and averaged 1.3 points, 3.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds over 10.0 minutes per game over that span.

Nikola Topic
Oklahoma City Thunder
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