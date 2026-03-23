Nikola Topic News: Produces full line in G League
Topic tallied 21 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and four steals across 31 minutes Sunday in the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 125-115 win over the Memphis Hustle.
The 2024 first-round pick seems to be finding his footing in the G League; he's now shot better than 70 percent from the field in two of his last three contests to improve his field-goal percentage to 53.6 percent through 10 outings with the Blue. While Topic should remain a featured player for the Blue, he's unlikely to get many looks with the Thunder anytime soon while the backcourt is at full strength. The Thunder list him out for Monday's game in Philadelphia while he remains on assignment with the Blue.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Topic See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2031 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1140 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2953 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings & How to Find Hidden Draft Value168 days ago
-
Player Rankings
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season179 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Topic See More