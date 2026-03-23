Nikola Topic headshot

Nikola Topic News: Produces full line in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Topic tallied 21 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and four steals across 31 minutes Sunday in the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 125-115 win over the Memphis Hustle.

The 2024 first-round pick seems to be finding his footing in the G League; he's now shot better than 70 percent from the field in two of his last three contests to improve his field-goal percentage to 53.6 percent through 10 outings with the Blue. While Topic should remain a featured player for the Blue, he's unlikely to get many looks with the Thunder anytime soon while the backcourt is at full strength. The Thunder list him out for Monday's game in Philadelphia while he remains on assignment with the Blue.

Nikola Topic
Oklahoma City Thunder
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