Nikola Topic News: Puts up 21 in G League finale

Topic finished with 21 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 assists, three rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes Saturday in the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 132-117 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Since making a recovery from testicular cancer and being cleared to make his NBA debut in February, the 2024 first-round pick has seen most of his action in the G League. He closed the G League campaign on a high note Saturday, with his big performance bringing his averages to 18.4 points, 7.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 28.0 minutes over his 13 appearances with the Blue. Topic will rejoin the Thunder for the remainder of the regular season and its ensuing playoff run, but he's unlikely to see many minutes on a deep and talented roster.