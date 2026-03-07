Nikola Topic headshot

Nikola Topic News: Recalled by G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 4:37pm

The Thunder recalled Topic from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Topic will rejoin the parent club after suiting up earlier Saturday in the Blue's 123-117 loss to the Texas Legends, finishing with 28 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes. While he'll be available for the Thunder for their matchup with the Warriors later Saturday, Topic isn't expected to see extended playing time off the bench after having already logged a heavy workload in the G League just hours earlier.

Nikola Topic
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Topic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Topic See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
37 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings & How to Find Hidden Draft Value
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings & How to Find Hidden Draft Value
Author Image
Mark Strotman
152 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season
Rotowire Staff
163 days ago