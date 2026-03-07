Nikola Topic News: Recalled by G League
The Thunder recalled Topic from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.
Topic will rejoin the parent club after suiting up earlier Saturday in the Blue's 123-117 loss to the Texas Legends, finishing with 28 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes. While he'll be available for the Thunder for their matchup with the Warriors later Saturday, Topic isn't expected to see extended playing time off the bench after having already logged a heavy workload in the G League just hours earlier.
