Nikola Topic News: Recalled by OKC
The Thunder recalled Topic from the G League Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.
Topic played 28 minutes during the Blue's 123-117 loss to the Texas Legends during Saturday's G League game, when he finished with 28 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block. Topic will be available for the Thunder for Saturday night's game against the Warriors, and he could see some minutes off the bench due to the absence of Alex Caruso (hip).
