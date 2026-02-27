Nikola Topic News: Recalled from G League
Oklahoma City recalled Topic from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, per Clemente Almanza of USA Today.
It would appear Topic merely joined the Blue for their practice session, as he was just assigned to the G League club earlier Friday. The 2024 first-rounder is lined up to serve as emergency depth during Friday's showdown with the Nuggets.
