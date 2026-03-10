Nikola Topic News: Recalled to NBA
The Thunder recalled Topic from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday, per Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman.
The move perhaps signals that the Thunder may have some players unavailable for their next game, which is Thursday versus the Celtics. Topic has averaged 3.2 points, 2.0 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per tilt through five NBA games this season.
