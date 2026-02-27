Nikola Topic News: Returns from G League
The Thunder recalled Topic from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Topic presumably took part in practice with the Blue earlier in the day before rejoining the parent club. The 2024 first-round pick will provide depth out of the backcourt for Friday's game against the Nuggets but may find himself outside of the rotation with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) set to return to action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Topic See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 207 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1116 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2929 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings & How to Find Hidden Draft Value144 days ago
-
Player Rankings
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season155 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Topic See More