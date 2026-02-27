Nikola Topic headshot

Nikola Topic News: Returns from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 3:14pm

The Thunder recalled Topic from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Topic presumably took part in practice with the Blue earlier in the day before rejoining the parent club. The 2024 first-round pick will provide depth out of the backcourt for Friday's game against the Nuggets but may find himself outside of the rotation with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) set to return to action.

Nikola Topic
Oklahoma City Thunder
