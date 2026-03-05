Nikola Topic News: Scores 29 points in loss
Topic produced 29 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and nine assists in 34 minutes Wednesday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 129-120 loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Topic shouldered his share of the offensive load, but it wasn't enough to drag his team to a victory. He was also impressive as a playmaker, falling one dime short of a double-double. Topic should continue to see plenty of opportunities in the G League after recently returning from surgery to treat testicular cancer.
