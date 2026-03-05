Nikola Topic headshot

Nikola Topic News: Scores 29 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Topic produced 29 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and nine assists in 34 minutes Wednesday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 129-120 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Topic shouldered his share of the offensive load, but it wasn't enough to drag his team to a victory. He was also impressive as a playmaker, falling one dime short of a double-double. Topic should continue to see plenty of opportunities in the G League after recently returning from surgery to treat testicular cancer.

Nikola Topic
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Topic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Topic See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
35 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings & How to Find Hidden Draft Value
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings & How to Find Hidden Draft Value
Author Image
Mark Strotman
150 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season
Rotowire Staff
161 days ago