Nikola Topic News: Scores two points in NBA debut
Topic (illness) supplied two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 12 minutes during Thursday's 110-93 loss to Milwaukee.
Topic played in one preseason contest this season before undergoing surgery in October to treat testicular cancer, so after playing in a pair of G League games earlier this week as part of his ramp-up process, it was a major success to see him back on the court Thursday in his NBA debut. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Topic is a talented young guard, but he faces a tough path to consistent minutes in a crowded Thunder backcourt.
