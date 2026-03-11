Nikola Topic News: Sent to G League

The Thunder assigned Topic to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday.

Topic will continue to practice with the G League team and may not be available for the parent club in the short term despite being recalled by the Thunder earlier this week. The 20-year-old made five appearances off the bench at the NBA level in February, but he hasn't been involved since then. He has been productive during previous assignment periods with the Blue, tallying more than 20 points in three out of five games played (three starts).