Nikola Vucevic Injury: Dealing with fractured finger
Vucevic will not return to Friday's game against the Mavericks due to a fractured right ring finger. He logged no counting stats across two minutes.
Vucevic exited to the locker room with 4:21 remaining in the opening quarter after a brief appearance, and it's now been revealed that he sustained a fractured finger. Luka Garza will likely help pick up the slack while Vucevic is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Vucevic See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 42 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 24 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks4 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March7 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Vucevic See More