Nikola Vucevic Injury: Dealing with fractured finger

Vucevic will not return to Friday's game against the Mavericks due to a fractured right ring finger. He logged no counting stats across two minutes.

Vucevic exited to the locker room with 4:21 remaining in the opening quarter after a brief appearance, and it's now been revealed that he sustained a fractured finger. Luka Garza will likely help pick up the slack while Vucevic is sidelined.