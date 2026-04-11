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Nikola Vucevic Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Vucevic (finger) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Magic, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

With both Vucevic and Neemias Queta (toe) not expected to play Sunday, Luka Garza and Amari Williams figure to fill the void at center. Jordan Walsh could also get some run at the five-spot Sunday evening.

Nikola Vucevic
Boston Celtics
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