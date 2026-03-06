Nikola Vucevic Injury: Exits to locker room
Vucevic exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Mavericks due to an apparent hand injury, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.
Vucevic was seen getting his hand examined on the bench before exiting to the locker room after logging less than two minutes. The veteran center should be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Vucevic See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 42 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 24 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks4 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March7 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Vucevic See More