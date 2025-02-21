Nikola Vucevic Injury: Likely to play Saturday

Vucevic is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to right calf soreness.

Vucevic has missed only one outing this season and is expected to play while he deals with calf soreness. Over his last five games, the big man has averaged 14.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 31.0 minutes per contest. If Vucevic is sidelined, the Bulls will have to rely on Zach Collins at center with Jalen Smith (concussion) on the shelf.