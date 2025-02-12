Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Vucevic headshot

Nikola Vucevic Injury: Probable against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Vucevic (ankle) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Vucevic has popped up on the Bulls' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pistons. The veteran big man is dealing with a left ankle sprain but will likely play against Detroit. The 34-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for Chicago this season.

Nikola Vucevic
Chicago Bulls
