Nikola Vucevic Injury: Questionable vs. Charlotte

Vucevic is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets due to an illness.

Vucevic has yet to miss a game this season, and the questionable tag puts him at risk of sitting out Friday's matchup. Even though Vucevic has gone three straight outings without a double-double, the veteran big man has been one of the Bulls' best players in recent weeks. He's averaging 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game across his last 10 contests.