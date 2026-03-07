Nikola Vucevic Injury: Successfully undergoes surgery

Vucevic underwent surgery Saturday to stabilize a fracture in his right ring finger and will be reevaluated in 3-to-4 weeks.

Vucevic suffered the injury during the first quarter of Friday's 120-100 win over the Mavericks. The timeline will keep the veteran center sidelined until at least late March, so Luka Garza should step into a more prominent role in the rotation for as long as Vucevic is sidelined.