Nikola Vucevic Injury: Undergoes successful surgery
Vucevic underwent surgery Saturday to stabilize a fracture in his right ring finger and will be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks.
Vucevic suffered the injury during the first quarter of Friday's 120-100 win over the Mavericks. The timeline will keep the veteran center sidelined until at least late March, so Luka Garza should step into a more prominent role in the rotation for as long as Vucevic is sidelined.
