Nikola Vucevic headshot

Nikola Vucevic Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 1:50pm

Vucevic underwent surgery Saturday to stabilize a fracture in his right ring finger and will be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks.

Vucevic suffered the injury during the first quarter of Friday's 120-100 win over the Mavericks. The timeline will keep the veteran center sidelined until at least late March, so Luka Garza should step into a more prominent role in the rotation for as long as Vucevic is sidelined.

Nikola Vucevic
Boston Celtics
