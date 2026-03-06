Nikola Vucevic Injury: Undergoing surgery, out one month
Vucevic will undergo surgery Saturday to repair a fractured right ring finger that he sustained during Friday's game against the Mavericks, and he will miss at least one month, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Vucevic ended up playing just two minutes in the first quarter before suffering the injury, and the procedure will keep him sidelined until at least early April. The veteran big man has been a key contributor off Boston's bench since being acquired from the Bulls in early February, but the good news for the Celtics is that they received a big boost with the return of Jayson Tatum (Achilles) on Friday. Luka Garza should serve as the first big man off the bench for the Celtics behind Neemias Queta until Vucevic is cleared to return.
