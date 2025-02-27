Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Vucevic headshot

Nikola Vucevic Injury: Unlikely to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 2:48pm

Vucevic is doubtful for Friday's game against the Raptors with a right calf strain.

Vucevic is unlikely to return from a two-game absence Friday. If the star big man is ultimately ruled out as expected, his next chance to return would come Sunday against the Pacers. Jalen Smith remains in the concussion protocol, so Zach Collins could stay in Chicago's starting lineup with a clear pathway to the center minutes.

Nikola Vucevic
Chicago Bulls
