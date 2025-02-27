Nikola Vucevic Injury: Unlikely to play Friday

Vucevic is doubtful for Friday's game against the Raptors with a right calf strain.

Vucevic is unlikely to return from a two-game absence Friday. If the star big man is ultimately ruled out as expected, his next chance to return would come Sunday against the Pacers. Jalen Smith remains in the concussion protocol, so Zach Collins could stay in Chicago's starting lineup with a clear pathway to the center minutes.