Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikola Vucevic headshot

Nikola Vucevic Injury: Won't play vs. Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 3:09pm

Vucevic (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Vucevic is dealing with soreness in his right calf, which will keep him sidelined in Cleveland on Tuesday for the first half of a back-to-back set. The Bulls will likely turn to Zach Collins to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt. Vucevic's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Miami.

Nikola Vucevic
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now