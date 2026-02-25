Nikola Vucevic News: Another disappointing effort
Vucevic notched two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 103-84 loss to the Nuggets.
Vucevic underwhelmed yet again, scoring fewer than 10 points for the fourth straight game. After a promising start to his career in Boston, Vucevic has struggled on both ends of the floor over the past week. In four games during that time, he has averaged just 7.0 points and 6.3 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per game. Unlike when he was in Chicago, his below-average defensive abilities are going to limit his opportunities, given that Boston has lofty expectations when compared to those of the Bulls.
