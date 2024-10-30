Nikola Vucevic News: Another double-double Wednesday

Vucevic supplied 18 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 102-99 victory over the Magic.

It's the fourth double-double in five games to begin the season for Vucevic. The veteran center hasn't let trade rumors distract him, and his averages of 20.2 points, 11.0 boards, 3.4 assists and 2.2 threes per game only improve his market value should the Bulls elect to move him.