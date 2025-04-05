Nikola Vucevic News: Big double-double in Friday's win

Vucevic totaled 31 points (13-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 33 minutes during Friday's 118-113 win over the Trail Blazers.

The double-double was Vucevic's 42nd of the season, while the 31 points represented his best offensive performance since the veteran center lit up the Hornets for 40 on Jan. 17. Vucevic is averaging 18.3 points, 9.5 boards, 3.8 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.0 blocks over 11 games since returning from a calf injury and reclaiming something close to his usual workload, but with the Bulls locked into the Play-In Tournament, he could get some extra rest to close out the regular season.