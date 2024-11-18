Nikola Vucevic News: Catches fire from three

Vucevic produced 29 points (11-18 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 35 minutes during Monday's 122-112 win over the Pistons.

Vucevic bounced back after a sluggish nine-point showing Sunday against the Rockets, though it's worth mentioning he was pulled early in a blowout. He drilled a season-best six triples in Monday's victory and paced his club in scoring and rebounding. The big man has now put up 20-plus points in three of his last five appearances.