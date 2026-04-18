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Nikola Vucevic News: Cleared for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Vucevic (finger) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Game 1 against the 76ers on Sunday.

Vucevic missed 14 consecutive games from March 8 to April 3 due to a fractured right index finger. He returned to action April 5 and appeared in four games before sitting out of the Celtics' regular-season finale against the Magic this past Sunday, and he'll be available for the start of Boston's playoff run. Vucevic will serve as the top big man off the bench behind starting center Neemias Queta.

Nikola Vucevic
Boston Celtics
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