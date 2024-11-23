Nikola Vucevic News: Comes close to double-double

Vucevic totaled 26 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Saturday's 142-131 loss to the Grizzlies.

Vucevic had another strong showing despite the game's final outcome. The veteran big man finished just two rebounds away from recording what would've been his eighth double-double this month alone. Vucevic has scored at least 20 points in 10 of his 18 appearances this season.