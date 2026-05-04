Nikola Vucevic News: Doesn't see floor in Game 7
Vucevic did not see the floor in Saturday's Game 7 loss to the 76ers.
Vucevic had played 19.0 minutes per contest in the previous six games of this series, but the Celtics completely went away from the veteran Saturday. Following his trade from Chicago, Vucevic made 16 regular-season appearances for the Celtics and averaged 9.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21.1 minutes per contest. The center is now set to hit the open market as a free agent.
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