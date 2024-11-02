Nikola Vucevic News: Dominant outing in loss

Vucevic closed with 28 points (10-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 120-112 loss to the Nets.

Despite coming up short against Brooklyn, Vucevic recorded his second of back-to-back double-doubles Saturday. The 34-year-old big man missed just one shot en route to a season-high 28 points. Vuceiv has now recorded five double-doubles in six appearances and has yet to score below 18 points in 2024-25.