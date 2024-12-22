Nikola Vucevic News: Double-double against Celtics

Vucevic accumulated 19 points (8-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 123-98 loss to Boston.

It's the second straight double-double for Vucevic, and his 17th of the season in 28 games. The veteran center has kept his potential trade value high, scoring in double digits in 14 straight appearances and averaging 21.6 points, 9.8 boards, 3.4 assists, 2.4 threes, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks over that stretch while shooting 57.5 percent from the floor and 47.9 percent (34-for-71) from beyond the arc.