Nikola Vucevic headshot

Nikola Vucevic News: Double-double streak at five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 10:45am

Vucevic posted 24 points (10-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 114-110 win over the Spurs.

The double-double was his fifth straight and 23rd of the season in 35 appearances, putting him eighth in the league in that category. Vucevic remains a rock-steady presence in the Bulls' starting lineup, and over the last 10 games, the veteran center is averaging 19.2 points, 11.1 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.8 threes and 0.8 steals.

Nikola Vucevic
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
