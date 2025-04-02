Nikola Vucevic News: Double-double vs. Toronto

Vucevic posted 22 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 137-118 victory over Toronto.

Vucevic finished Tuesday's game as the Bulls' third-leading scorer behind Coby White (28) and Talen Horton-Tucker (27). Vucevic logged his fifth double-double since returning from a calf injury March 10, and he was three assists shy from registering his second triple-double of the season. He has averaged 17.0 points on 51.5 percent shooting, 9.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.9 blocks over 28.5 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.