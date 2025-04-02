Nikola Vucevic News: Double-double vs. Toronto
Vucevic posted 22 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 137-118 victory over Toronto.
Vucevic finished Tuesday's game as the Bulls' third-leading scorer behind Coby White (28) and Talen Horton-Tucker (27). Vucevic logged his fifth double-double since returning from a calf injury March 10, and he was three assists shy from registering his second triple-double of the season. He has averaged 17.0 points on 51.5 percent shooting, 9.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.9 blocks over 28.5 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now