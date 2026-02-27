Nikola Vucevic headshot

Nikola Vucevic News: Double-doubles vs. Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 7:07pm

Vucevic supplied 28 points (9-13 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 25 minutes during the Celtics' 148-111 win over the Nets on Friday.

Vucevic struggled during the Celtics' four-game road trip, when he averaged 7.0 points and 6.3 rebounds over 22.8 minutes while connecting on just 39.4 percent of his field-goal attempts. He looked much better at TD Garden, scoring 10 and 11 points in the first and third quarters, respectively, while leading Boston in rebounds en route to his third double-double in eight games with the Celtics. Perhaps playing on the parquet floor was enough for Vucevic to break out of his recent slump, and the good news for him is that the Celtics will be at home for three of their next four games, starting with Sunday's Atlantic Division clash against the 76ers.

Nikola Vucevic
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
