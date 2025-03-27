Nikola Vucevic News: Good to go vs. LAL

Vucevic (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Vucevic will shake off a questionable tag due to a right midback strain Thursday. The veteran big man has made eight consecutive appearances (seven starts) following a seven-game absence due to a calf injury, averaging 14.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 three-pointers across 28.0 minutes per contest.