Nikola Vucevic headshot

Nikola Vucevic News: Good to go vs. LAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Vucevic (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Vucevic will shake off a questionable tag due to a right midback strain Thursday. The veteran big man has made eight consecutive appearances (seven starts) following a seven-game absence due to a calf injury, averaging 14.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 three-pointers across 28.0 minutes per contest.

Nikola Vucevic
Chicago Bulls
