Nikola Vucevic News: Keeps double-double streak alive

Vucevic closed with 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 128-102 win over Brooklyn.

Vucevic couldn't repeat the season-high 32-point output he delivered in the loss to Boston on Nov. 29, but at least he managed to extend his streak of double-doubles to four contests. He's reached that mark in six of his last eight appearances, a span in which he's averaging 22.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest.