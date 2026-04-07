Nikola Vucevic News: Lacks polish in victory
Vucevic accumulated two points (1-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 victory over Charlotte.
Vucevic continues to play a backup role for his new team, failing to produce anything of note since returning from injury. In 14 games as a Celtic, he has averaged 9.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 20.6 minutes per contest. However, although he has been well below his best, managers may want to consider him for streaming purposes, given Neemias Queta appeared to suffer a hand injury during the win. If Queta misses time, Vucevic could very well find himself in the starting lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Vucevic See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 35 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 17 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 309 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?9 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 2910 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Vucevic See More