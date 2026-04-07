Nikola Vucevic News: Lacks polish in victory

Vucevic accumulated two points (1-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 victory over Charlotte.

Vucevic continues to play a backup role for his new team, failing to produce anything of note since returning from injury. In 14 games as a Celtic, he has averaged 9.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 20.6 minutes per contest. However, although he has been well below his best, managers may want to consider him for streaming purposes, given Neemias Queta appeared to suffer a hand injury during the win. If Queta misses time, Vucevic could very well find himself in the starting lineup.