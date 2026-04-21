Nikola Vucevic News: Limited production in loss
Vucevic provided nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 loss to the 76ers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Vucevic continues to play a limited role off the bench, providing Boston with next to nothing on either end of the floor. The fact that he is playing purely as a backup despite the fact that Neemias Queta has been struggling, highlights just how unimpactful Vucevic has been.
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