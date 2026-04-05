Nikola Vucevic headshot

Nikola Vucevic News: Logs 13 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Vucevic accumulated four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 victory over the Raptors.

Vucevic had his minutes monitored in his first game back after a month-long absence, and it could take a few games before he's fully up to speed. Through 13 games with the Celtics, Vucevic has averaged 9.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 three-pointers per game on 44/33/82 shooting splits.

Nikola Vucevic
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Vucevic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Vucevic See More
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
8 days ago