Nikola Vucevic News: Logs 13 minutes in return
Vucevic accumulated four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 victory over the Raptors.
Vucevic had his minutes monitored in his first game back after a month-long absence, and it could take a few games before he's fully up to speed. Through 13 games with the Celtics, Vucevic has averaged 9.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 three-pointers per game on 44/33/82 shooting splits.
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