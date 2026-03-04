Nikola Vucevic headshot

Nikola Vucevic News: Moving to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Vucevic won't start Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Neemias Queta (rest) back in the lineup, Vucevic will slide to the second unit. Over his last five appearances off the bench, the veteran big man has averaged 11.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.8 minutes per contest.

