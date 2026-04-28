Nikola Vucevic headshot

Nikola Vucevic News: Muted production continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Vucevic provided eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 113-97 loss to the 76ers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Vucevic continues to be a liability on the defensive end, with Joel Embiid having his way once again. Despite Neemias Queta being in early foul trouble, Vucevic was limited to just 15 minutes. His flaws have been picked apart by the 76ers, with Embiid specifically targeting him whenever he is on the floor. Through five games, Vucevic has averaged just 7.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in 20.0 minutes per game.

Nikola Vucevic
Boston Celtics
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