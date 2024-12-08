Nikola Vucevic News: Nears double-double in defeat
Vucevic recorded 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and four steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 108-100 loss to the 76ers.
Vucevic took the court Sunday despite being banged up with a back injury, going on to lead all Bulls players in rebounds while finishing one of five players with a double-digit point total in a near double-double outing. Vucevic has posted at least 10 points and eight boards in nine straight outings and in all but four contests this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now