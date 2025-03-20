Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Vucevic News: Posts 24 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Vucevic provided 24 points (10-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 127-121 loss to the Suns.

Vucevic has managed double-digit rebounds in only two of his last five games since returning from a seven-game absence, but he was able to bounce back as a scorer after tepid results over the same period. Vucevic is a regular double-double threat, but his calf injury may still be a lingering problem.

