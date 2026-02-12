Nikola Vucevic News: Posts another double-double
Vucevic racked up 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 victory over the Bulls.
It was a superb night for Vucevic, who recorded his second double-double in three games with Boston. More impressively, he sank four threes on 80 percent shooting from deep in the 19-point Celtics win. Vucevic has made a seamless transition to his new team so far, but he's playing fewer minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Vucevic See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & ValueYesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade DeadlineYesterday
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries3 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights3 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Vucevic See More