Nikola Vucevic News: Posts another double-double

Vucevic racked up 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 victory over the Bulls.

It was a superb night for Vucevic, who recorded his second double-double in three games with Boston. More impressively, he sank four threes on 80 percent shooting from deep in the 19-point Celtics win. Vucevic has made a seamless transition to his new team so far, but he's playing fewer minutes.