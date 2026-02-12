Nikola Vucevic headshot

Nikola Vucevic News: Posts another double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 8:43am

Vucevic racked up 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 victory over the Bulls.

It was a superb night for Vucevic, who recorded his second double-double in three games with Boston. More impressively, he sank four threes on 80 percent shooting from deep in the 19-point Celtics win. Vucevic has made a seamless transition to his new team so far, but he's playing fewer minutes.

Nikola Vucevic
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Vucevic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Vucevic See More
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries
NBA
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries
Author Image
Adam King
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago