Nikola Vucevic News: Posts double-double Friday

Vucevic had 22 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes during Friday's 133-122 victory over Milwaukee.

Vucevic didn't have his best shooting performance Friday, although, to be fair, it's not easy to score near the rim against a frontcourt of Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Still, the veteran big man delivered a solid showing and has now opened the season with back-to-back double-doubles. It's a better-than-expected start to the campaign for the 34-year-old veteran, who could have a ton of trade value as the season progresses if he manages to continue producing at this rate in the coming weeks.