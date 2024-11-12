Nikola Vucevic News: Productive stretch continues
Vucevic had 20 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 119-113 loss to the Cavaliers.
Vucevic fell just short of what would've been his fifth double-double across six November appearances. However, the veteran big man continues to play at a high level on both ends of the court for a rebuilding Chicago team. He's averaging 21.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per game since the calendar flipped to November.
