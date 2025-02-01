Nikola Vucevic News: Records double-double

Vucevic posted 21 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 122-106 win over the Raptors.

Vucevic bounced back from the ugly six-point effort he delivered in the loss to Boston on Wednesday, and he notched a double-double for the third time over his last four contests. The veteran big man has seven double-doubles over his last 19 outings, a span in which he's averaging 18.5 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest.