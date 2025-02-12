Nikola Vucevic News: Rough night Tuesday

Vucevic ended with eight points (4-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 132-92 loss to the Pistons.

It was a night to forget for Vucevic and the rest of his teammates, delivering their worst effort of the season. After a red-hot start to the season, Vucevic has cooled down of late, scoring no more than 12 points in each of the past four games. To this point, his role has been relatively secure. However, should the Bulls opt to lean into their mediocrity, there is a chance he could be limited down the stretch.